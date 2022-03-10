Ram Govind Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Ram Govind of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Ram Govind has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.
Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly and one of the senior-most leaders in the Samajwadi Party, Ram Govind Chaudhary is the sitting MLA from Bansdih Assembly seat in Ballia. He is an eight-time MLA and is considered to be a close aide of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav.
According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ram Govind is 75 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.
