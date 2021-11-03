Ram Temple Construction Opens Doors of Many Possibilities for Ayodhya: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that the construction of the grand Ram temple has opened the doors of many possibilities for Ayodhya. “This work is being taken forward in right earnest to present Ayodhya at the global stage," CM Yogi said while speaking to media persons on the occasion of Deepotsav on Wednesday.

Describing it as the power of faith, he said that it was a proud moment for the people of India to witness such an event.

Yogi said it was unimaginable five years ago but not only Deepotsav was started by his government but the celebrations touched new heights year after year. “Today UP has become the focal point of faith as a spiritual city while the central and State governments are working continuously for the development of Ayodhya," he pointed out.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Bengal Govt in Financial Fix After Launch of Flagship ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ Scheme

The CM was of the opinion that his government lived up to the trust of lakhs of people fulfilling the sacred resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi but opened new vistas of development to build a new Ayodhya.

He said that the new Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport, Raja Dashrath Medical College, modern bus stand, flyover, renovation of old temples as well as the construction of a grand and divine Ram temple has been the story of new Ayodhya.

“Along with people of Ayodhya, the crores of Ram devotees from all over the world virtually join us and become a witness to this historic moment," he said.

Mahant Brijmohan Das of Ayodhya’s ‘Dashrath Gaddi’ expressed his gratitude to the CM to revive Ayodhya and bring its restore its pristine glory, which was put in the shambles by previous regimes. “The entire Sant Samaj is thankful to CM Yogi for making Diwali very special by reviving ancient temples and ghats along with the gift of medical college and airport," the Mahant said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.