Ramkola Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.44%, which is 0.42% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramanand Baudh of SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.335 Ramkola (रामकोला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Ramkola is part of Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,77,778 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,09,843 were male and 1,67,917 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ramkola in 2019 was: 800 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,71,730 eligible electors, of which 1,91,000 were male,1,55,066 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,460 eligible electors, of which 1,71,670 were male, 1,37,770 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ramkola in 2017 was 50. In 2012, there were 8 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramanand Baudh of SBSP won in this seat defeating Purnmasi Dehati of SP by a margin of 55,729 which was 28.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. SBSP had a vote share of 52.1% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Purnmasi Dehati of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Deep Lal Bharti of BJP by a margin of 18,566 votes which was 11.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 30.19% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 335 Ramkola Assembly segment of the 65. Kushi Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kushi Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ramkola are: Pintoo (IND), Chandrabhan (IND), Vijay Kumar (BSP), Vinay Prakash (BJP), Shambhu Chaudhry (INC), Nagina Paswan Advocate (LJPRV), Purnmasi Dehati (SBSPA), Pratima Devi (SKP), Rajesh Parasd (JAPL), Vimla Devi (BJMP), Shambhu Kumar Advocate (AAP), Gautam (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.02%, while it was 54.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ramkola went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.335 Ramkola Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 302 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.335 Ramkola comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Kaptanganj, 5 Ramkola, Panchayats 110 Badahara, 111 Bodarwar, 112 Gangarai, 113 Padakhori, 114 Bhiswa, 115 Shahapur, 116 Harpur Machhagar, 117 Tawakalpur, 118 Soharuna, 119 Khurahuriya, 120 Bardiha of 3 Bodarwar KC, Kaptanganj Nagar Panchayat and Ramkola Nagar Panchayat of 2 Hata Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ramkola constituency, which are: Paniyara, Khadda, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Hata, Pipraich. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ramkola is approximately 357 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ramkola is: 26°54’22.0"N 83°49’20.3"E.

