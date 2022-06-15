Rampur Bypoll Fight Intensifies as SP MLA Azam Khan Attacks Nawab Family

The estranged equation between the Nawab family of Rampur and Samajwadi Party leaders is well-known. Now, with the Rampur parliamentary bypolls inching closer, the SP MLA Mohammad Azam Khan has once again attacked the Nawab family of Rampur while campaigning for his party candidate Asim Raza.

The SP veteran fiercely criticised Naved Mian of the Nawab family and went on to say that people who did not even get votes of eunuchs are now advising people.

Speaking at a public meeting on Chah Khajan Khan, the SP leader said, “Nabazada Zulfikar Ali Khan, whose children write themselves as Nawabs, who got three thousand votes, they are giving advice to the people. There will be more eunuchs in Rampur, than the number of votes they had got. It means that even eunuchs did not vote for them. Those who did not even get the vote of the eunuchs, are giving advice to the people of Rampur. Votes are sought for Panja (Congress election symbol) and lotus (BJP election symbol) in the same house."

As per information, Congress leader Naved Mian had said on the Congress party’s decision not to field any candidate in the bypolls, that he and his supporters would support BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in the by-election. After this announcement by Naved Mian, Azam Khan fiercely attacked the Nawab family in the public meeting, without taking his name.

Azam Khan recently came out on bail granted by the apex court after spending almost 26 months in jail. Earlier it was speculated that someone from Azam Khan’s family may contest the bypoll on Rampur seat, which was vacated by Azam Khan after he decided to continue as an MLA. However, later his old aide and confidant Asim Raza was announced as the SP candidate for Rampur bypoll.

