Rampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akash Saxena (Honey) (BJP), Nawab Kazim Ali Khan (INC), Mohammad Azam Khan (SP), Faisal Khan (AAP), Sadaqat Hussain (BSP), Javed Khan (IND), Habib Ul Zafar Khan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.8%, which is 2.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mohammad Azam Khan of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.37 Rampur (रामपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur is part of Rampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.34%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 348248 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,87,245 were male and 1,60,991 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampur in 2019 was: 860 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,30,219 eligible electors, of which 2,08,352 were male,1,73,485 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,714 eligible electors, of which 1,72,560 were male, 1,46,141 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampur in 2017 was 178. In 2012, there were 84 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won in this seat defeating Shiv Bahadur Saxena of BJP by a margin of 46,842 which was 21.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 47.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mohammad Azam Khan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Tanveer Ahmad Khan of INC by a margin of 63,269 votes which was 36.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 55.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 37 Rampur Assembly segment of the 7. Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the Rampur Parliament seat defeating Jayaprada Nahata of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rampur are: Akash Saxena (Honey) (BJP), Nawab Kazim Ali Khan (INC), Mohammad Azam Khan (SP), Faisal Khan (AAP), Sadaqat Hussain (BSP), Javed Khan (IND), Habib Ul Zafar Khan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.8%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.36%, while it was 54.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rampur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.37 Rampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 371. In 2012, there were 312 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.37 Rampur comprises of the following areas of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Panwaria and Rampur Municipal Board of 3 Rampur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rampur constituency, which are: Kundarki, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Milak. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rampur is approximately 137 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampur is: 28°43’37.2"N 79°01’08.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rampur results.

