Rampur Maniharan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Rampur Maniharan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Devender Kumar Nim (BJP), Ravindra Kumar (BSP), Vivek Kant (RLD), D. P. Singh (BJMP), Sachin Kumar (IJP), Brijpal Singh (ASPKR), Jai Pal Singh (LKD), Ompal Singh (INC), Arvind Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.1%, which is -3.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Devender Kumar Nim of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rampur Maniharan results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.6 Rampur Maniharan (रामपुर मनिहारान) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Maniharan is part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 341909 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,386 were male and 1,60,513 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampur Maniharan in 2019 was: 885 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,43,939 eligible electors, of which 1,61,043 were male,1,36,938 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,686 eligible electors, of which 1,46,380 were male, 1,20,305 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampur Maniharan in 2017 was 468. In 2012, there were 355 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Devender Kumar Nim of BJP won in this seat defeating Ravindra Kumar Molhu of BSP by a margin of 595 which was 0.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 34.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravinder Kumar Molhu of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vinod Kumar Tejyan of INC by a margin of 26,606 votes which was 13.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 39.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 6 Rampur Maniharan Assembly segment of the 1. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rampur Maniharan are: Devender Kumar Nim (BJP), Ravindra Kumar (BSP), Vivek Kant (RLD), D. P. Singh (BJMP), Sachin Kumar (IJP), Brijpal Singh (ASPKR), Jai Pal Singh (LKD), Ompal Singh (INC), Arvind Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.47%, while it was 73.32% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rampur Maniharan went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.6 Rampur Maniharan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 295. In 2012, there were 257 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.6 Rampur Maniharan comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Nagal, 5 Rampur and Rampur Maniharan Nagar Panchayat of 4 Deoband Tehsil; Panchayats 4 Landhora Gujjar, 5 Kankar Kooi, 6 Sabdalpur Shivdaspur, 7 Chhid Bana, 9 Kapasa, 10 Lakhnaur, 11 Dabki Junnardar, 12 Hasanpur Bhalaswa, 13 Nalheda Gujjar, 14 Sahajwa, 15 Beetiya, 16 Malhipur, 17 Chunehti Gada, 19 Mubarakpur and 21 Sheikhpura Kadeem of 1 Saharanpur KC of 2 Saharanpur–Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rampur Maniharan constituency, which are: Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband,Gangoh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rampur Maniharan is approximately 510 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampur Maniharan is: 29°49’58.1"N 77°33’13.0"E.

