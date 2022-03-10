Rampura Phul Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SAD Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Rampura Phul seat in Punjab. A total of 15 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Balkar Singh Sidhu (AAP), Sikander Singh Maluka (SAD), Gurpreet Singh Kangar (INC), Amarjit Singh Sharma (PLC), Baljinder Singh (SADASM), Sikander Singh S/O Shamsher Singh (IND), Harinderjeet Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Charan Singh (IND), Jaskaran Singh (IND), Pritam Singh (IND), Bavlesh Kumar (IND), Rajbir Singh Sidhu (IND), Lakhvir Singh (IND), Sikander Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.56%, which is -6.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gurpreet Singh Kangar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.90 Rampura Phul (रामपुरा फुल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Rampura Phul is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 169859 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 80,312 were male and 89,541 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rampura Phul in 2022 is: 1,115 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,448 eligible electors, of which 84,168 were male,74,322 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,535 eligible electors, of which 77,393 were male, 68,142 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rampura Phul in 2017 was 887. In 2012, there were 632 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Gurpreet Singh Kangar of INC won in this seat defeating Sikander Singh Maluka of SAD by a margin of 10,385 which was 7.6% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sikander Singh Maluka of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Gurpreet Singh Kangar of INC by a margin of 5,136 votes which was 4.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 90 Rampura Phul Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Rampura Phul are: Balkar Singh Sidhu (AAP), Sikander Singh Maluka (SAD), Gurpreet Singh Kangar (INC), Amarjit Singh Sharma (PLC), Baljinder Singh (SADASM), Sikander Singh S/O Shamsher Singh (IND), Harinderjeet Singh (IND), Gurpreet Singh (IND), Charan Singh (IND), Jaskaran Singh (IND), Pritam Singh (IND), Bavlesh Kumar (IND), Rajbir Singh Sidhu (IND), Lakhvir Singh (IND), Sikander Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.56%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 86.27%, while it was 87.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rampura Phul went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.90 Rampura Phul Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 173. In 2012, there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.90 Rampura Phul comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: KCs Bhagta, Bhai Rupa, Phul and Rampura Phul (Municipal Council and OG) of Rampura Phul Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Rampura Phul constituency, which are: Nihal Singhwala, Bhadaur, Maur, Bhucho Mandi, Jaitu, Bhagha Purana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rampura Phul is approximately 515 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rampura Phul is: 30°25’16.3"N 75°10’57.7"E.

