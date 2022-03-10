Rana Gurjeet Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh of INC in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Rana Gurjeet Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Touted as one of the richest candidates in the assembly elections, the three-time MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit Singh has remained popular among his electorate and has been sent to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in 2002, 2012 and 2017. Apart from being an MLA, he has represented the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in 2004. After his victory he was inducted in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, but had to resign on allegations that he was involved in acquiring sand mining contracts. Cleared of all charges, he was later re-inducted.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Rana Gurjeet Singh is 69 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 10th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 125.6 crore and total liabilies of Rs 71.8 crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Rana Gurjeet Singh contesting on a INC ticket from Kapurthala constituency.

