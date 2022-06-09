Randeep Surjewala’s ‘Cheerharan’ Goof-up When He Confuses Draupadi With Goddess Sita; BJP Hits Out

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala waded into a controversy on Thursday after he mistakenly referred to Draupadi’s “cheer-haran" (disrobing) as that of Goddess Sita’s while attacking the BJP government’s alleged misuse of central probe agencies ahead of the Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections.

In a video that went viral on social media, Surjewala is heard saying the BJP is here to contest the polls “trusting" the central agencies - ED, CBI and Income Tax and have lost the previous Rajya Sabha elections. “Truth, democracy, law, and morals will win. Wearing blanket of lies (BJP)… like Goddess Sita’s cheer-haran, they want to do cheer-haran of democracy. They will lose (Rajya Sabha elections) and their masks will fall off," he said.

In Mahabharat, the “vastra-haran" or “cheer-haran" of Draupadi was attempted by Duryodhan and his brother Dushashan.

Advertisement

The BJP slammed the remark and said Congress is denying the existence of Lord Ram.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Jai Hind in a tweet said, “Even as a Muslim I know that Cheer Haran was not of Maa Sita but Draupadi! But then Congress denied the existence of Shri Ram! You can wear Janeu on the coat but what is inside you will always come out."

Elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan will be held on Friday, with the ruling Congress in a position to win two seats and the Opposition BJP one. The Congress currently has 108 legislators in the 200-member state Assembly and needs 123 votes to win three seats. The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) with two MLAs has extended support to the ruling party.

Fearing horse-trading, the Congress on June 2 shifted its MLAs and some of the Independent legislators supporting it to an Udaipur resort. They are expected to return to Jaipur on Thursday, a day ahead of the polling.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.