Raniganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.87%, which is -0.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.250 Raniganj (रानीगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Raniganj is part of Pratapgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.75% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,49,704 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,88,500 were male and 1,61,039 female and 165 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Raniganj in 2019 was: 854 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,04,955 eligible electors, of which 1,69,021 were male,1,46,799 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,98,803 eligible electors, of which 1,56,863 were male, 1,41,931 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Raniganj in 2017 was 56. In 2012, there were 130 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha of BJP won in this seat defeating Shakeel Ahmad Khan of BSP by a margin of 9,009 which was 5.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pro Shivakant Ojha of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mansha Ahmad of BSP by a margin of 12,604 votes which was 7.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 250 Raniganj Assembly segment of the 39. Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Raniganj are: Lal Bahadur (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND), Harishankar Prajapati (BRDCP), Sanjay Kumar Alias Sanjay Raj Patel (JDU), Ajay Yadav (BSP), Abdul Wahid (INC), Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha (BJP), Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr. R. K. Verma (SP), Anil Kumar (AIMIM), Anurag Mishra (AAP), Dharmendra Kumar (ASPKR), Brijlal (BJMP), Ramfer Pandey (MEDP), Satya Prakash (AJPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.14%, while it was 54.42% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Raniganj went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.250 Raniganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 337. In 2012, there were 309 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.250 Raniganj comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Raniganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Raniganj constituency, which are: Bishwavnathganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Soraon, Pratappur, Mungra Badshahpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Raniganj is approximately 452 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Raniganj is: 25°47’18.6"N 82°04’55.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Raniganj results.

