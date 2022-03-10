Rasara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Rasara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Umashankar Singh (BSP), Babban (BJP), Raj Alias Omlata Raj (INC), Chandan (ASPKR), Mahendra (SBSPA), Ashok (IND), Rajaram (IND), Ram Ashish Ram (IND), Santosh Kumar Pandey (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.98%, which is -1.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Uma Shanker Singh of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rasara results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.358 Rasara (रसड़ा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Rasara is part of Ghosi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,91,825 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,13,028 were male and 1,78,762 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rasara in 2019 was: 839 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,95,511 eligible electors, of which 1,84,844 were male,1,50,798 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,817 eligible electors, of which 1,69,246 were male, 1,36,549 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Rasara in 2017 was 1,324. In 2012, there were 1,020 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Uma Shanker Singh of BSP won in this seat defeating Ram Iqball Singh of BJP by a margin of 33,887 which was 17.54% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 47.77% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Umashankar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanatan of SP by a margin of 52,825 votes which was 29.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 46.82% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 358 Rasara Assembly segment of the 70. Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Ghosi Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghosi Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rasara are: Umashankar Singh (BSP), Babban (BJP), Raj Alias Omlata Raj (INC), Chandan (ASPKR), Mahendra (SBSPA), Ashok (IND), Rajaram (IND), Ram Ashish Ram (IND), Santosh Kumar Pandey (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.56%, while it was 59.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rasara went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.358 Rasara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 331 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.358 Rasara comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Salempur, 3 Rasara, 4 –Kotawari, 5 Chilkahar, Panchayats 4 Atrooli Karmoota, 5 Shah Muhammadpur, 6 Tiyara Haiderpur, 8 Dewadhiya, 11 Kodai, 12 Sonapali, 13 Kharuon, 14 Athila, 15 Siswar Kalan, 16 Khaira Nisfi, 17 Rekuwan Naseerpur of 1 Nagara KC and 6 Nagarpalika Parishad Rasara of 3 Rasara Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rasara constituency, which are: Belthara Road, Sikanderpur, Bansdih, Phephana, Zahoorabad, Mau. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rasara is approximately 446 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rasara is: 25°52’04.4"N 83°53’18.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rasara results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.