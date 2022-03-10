Rasulabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Rasulabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: B.D. Kamalvanshi (IND), Santoshi Lal Kamal (IND), Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar (SP), Poonam Sankhwar (BJP), Manorama (INC), Sima Singh (BSP), Om Prakash (BJMP), Rakesh Babu (VPI), Neelam (IND), Ram Sajeevan (IND), Ram Sumer (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.23%, which is 0.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nirmala Sankhwar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rasulabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.205 Rasulabad (रसूलाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. Rasulabad is part of Kannauj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.52% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 313767 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,563 were male and 1,41,199 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rasulabad in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,63,403 eligible electors, of which 1,68,132 were male,1,43,186 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,84,141 eligible electors, of which 1,58,376 were male, 1,25,759 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rasulabad in 2017 was 426. In 2012, there were 164 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nirmala Sankhwar of BJP won in this seat defeating Arun Kumari Kori of SP by a margin of 33,394 which was 17.63% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.67% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shiv Kumar Beria of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmala Sankhawar of BSP by a margin of 16,835 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 39.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 205 Rasulabad Assembly segment of the 42. Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Ram Shankar Katheria of BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rasulabad are: B.D. Kamalvanshi (IND), Santoshi Lal Kamal (IND), Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar (SP), Poonam Sankhwar (BJP), Manorama (INC), Sima Singh (BSP), Om Prakash (BJMP), Rakesh Babu (VPI), Neelam (IND), Ram Sajeevan (IND), Ram Sumer (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.85%, while it was 59.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rasulabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.205 Rasulabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 335. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.205 Rasulabad comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Rasulabad Tehsil; KC 3 Jhinjhak and Jhinjhak TA of 2 Derapur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rasulabad constituency, which are: Bidhuna, Tirwa, Bilhaur, Akbarpur - Raniya, Sikandra, Dibiyapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rasulabad is approximately 836 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rasulabad is: 26°39’16.2"N 79°49’36.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rasulabad results.

