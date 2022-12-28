Ravinder Jadeja Praises Wife Rivaba's Knowledge of RSS & its Ideology, Gets Trolled by Cong; BJP Hits Back

Indian cricketer Ravinder Jadeja landed in controversy for praising his legislator wife Rivaba Jadeja’s stand on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Rivaba Jadeja was elected member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Jamnagar North constituency on a BJP ticket during the recently concluded polls.

The all-rounder took to Twitter and heaped praises on Rivaba Jadeja’s knowledge about the Sangh and how it upholds “Indian culture and values".

He shared a video clip of his wife where she was asked to comment on RSS at an event on Monday and wrote, “It’s so good to see your knowledge about the RSS. An organisation which promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of our society. Your knowledge and hardwork is what set you apart. Keep it up."

Following this, the cricketer also posted a photograph of himself captioned-‘Indian’-with the National Flag emoticon.

Jadeja came under fire for his post after some social media users asked the cricketer whether he has joined politics or if the BCCI had knelt down to the BJP and the RSS.

Speaking at a TV debate, Congress leader Rashid Alvi also took a veiled dig at Jadeja and said because of the fear of Central agencies’ action against them, everybody, including sportspersons and actors are trying to keep the BJP happy.

Not only sports but the entire film industry and everywhere, the Bharatiya Janata Party has created a such an environment that everybody is trying to keep these BJP leaders happy. Only because most of them are scared of the income tax department and other agencies, which are being governed by this government. All the agencies have become toys and they are playing with them. This is the reason people are scared and they just want to keep the BJP happy," said Alvi according to a report by Times Now.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also hit out at the cricketer and said the whole country has been “captured" by BJP. “The day Jay Shah became the secretary of BCCI, that day cricket was captured. What qualification does Jay Shah have for being the secretary of BCCI except for being the son of one of the most popular men in the country?" Arshad said.

Meanwhile, BJP has come in support of the Cricketer and hit back at Congress saying their own leaders praised RSS ideology in the past.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Jadeja’s only ‘mistake’ was that he supported his wife and the ‘truth’ that the RSS upholds the values of the society.

“It is the organisation that represents the Indian culture and the value system. Saying this has now outraged the entire so-called liberal Lutyens secular eco-system so much so that the Congress party’s Rashid Alvi slams Jadeja on national television. Is it a crime to speak about the RSS?" Poonawalla said.

He further said that many Congress leaders, including Pranab Mukherjee, praised RSS in the past, adding that many cricketers openly extended support to the Congress.

Jadeja, who campaigned for Rivaba in her election debut, landed in soup earlier also when he took part in the rallies wearing the Indian Cricket team jersey.

