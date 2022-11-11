'Ready for Polygraph Test If Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain...': Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes Fresh Letter

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday wrote a fresh letter challenging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Satyendar Jain to undergo a polygraph test in an alleged money laundering case. In a letter to his lawyers, Chandrashekhar gave his consent for the lie detector test and also demanded that a face-to-face confrontation between them be televised live.

Issuing a “press release" from jail, he said, “I welcome the suggestion of polygraph test in regards to all my complaints and facts given by me about AAP, Satyendra Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal…I am extremely happy to give consent of mine for the polygraph test. But provided Satyendra Jain, and Arvind Kejriwal also gives their consent and the polygraph test be conducted as a face-to-face confrontation conducted in presence of all three together and also the entire process be telecasted live as suggested. So that the whole country can watch the pandora box of the reality of Kejriwal and Jain unfold in open."

Chandrashekhar, who is an accused in a Rs 200-crore scam case, also responded to the AAP’s allegations that the BJP was using him as a “star campaigner" fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD polls in Delhi. To this, he said, “Kejriwal ji instead of crying foul and saying that BJP or someone is making me write all this, have the courage and guts to agree for the polygraph test. Don’t divert this issue that how you and Jain used to tell me and laugh in good times that attack is the best form of defense."

He also alleged that Kejriwal asked him for a Jacob & Co watch and said, “I want to remind you that I am sure you still have the Jacob & Co watch that I gave you for which you then asked me to change the strap from blue to black because an astrologer told you a black dial will be auspicious for you."

Chandrashekhar also claimed that he hired a chartered aircraft to buy the watch and even went on to say that a PR company from overseas was hired by him to make a documentary on AAP national convener Kejriwal. He further alleged that PR agency was ONE which got paid articles printed/published about Delhi schools.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or AAP over the latest letter. However, the AAP had earlier denied all the claims and called it a “diversionary tactic".

On Thursday, Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to the Delhi LG, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Kejriwal, Jain, and another AAP leader Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city. “I hold very important evidence against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same case," Chandrashekhar had alleged in the latter.

He had alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting an “immense amount of pressure" on him and “harassing" him. “Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death," he had alleged.

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.

(with inputs from PTI)

