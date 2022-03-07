Ready to Accept People’s Mandate, Says Show-stealer AAP’s Punjab CM Face Bhagwant Mann After Exit Polls

Exit polls on Monday predicted a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab in Assembly elections 2022. The party has been projected to win 75-plus seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the state, said he is ready to accept the mandate of the people. “People’s mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people."

Asked about early exit polls giving the AAP a clean sweep, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he will wait for the results to be declared on March 10. “The boxes (sealed EVMs) will say what is going to happen. Wait for the 10th of March," Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said, “Let’s just wait for 3 more days as the situation will be clear on March 10."

The Axis My India survey has projected 76-90 seats for the AAP in Punjab, taking it beyond the majority mark of 59 seats. The Jan Ki Baat poll has predicted 60-84 seats for the Aam Aadmi Party, while the P-Marq survey said the party is tipped to land between 62 and 70 seats. As per the ETG Research, AAP could win 70-75 seats, and the Polstrat pegged the party beyond the magic number but lower at 56-61 seats.

The Congress, meanwhile, has been projected to lose Punjab with just around 30 seats in the Assembly. The SAD-BSP alliance is predicted to manage double digit seat count limited below 25. The BJP and allies have been projected to win single-digit tallies. The counting of votes for Punjab elections 2022 will be held on March 10, 2022.

Punjab had recorded an overall voter turnout of approximately 70% in the single-phase, multi-cornered contest for the 117-member Assembly. A total of 1,304 candidates, including two transgender persons were in the fray this time.

