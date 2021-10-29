Rebel Congress Leaders Harendra and Pankaj Malik to Officially Join Samajwadi Party Today

Days after tendering their resignation and ending their long ties with the Congress party, former Member of Parliament Harendra Malik along with his son and former MLA, Pankaj Malik, will be officially joining the Samajwadi Party in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav today in Lucknow. A press conference has been called by Akhilesh Yadav today at 12:30 pm at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

The joining of Harendra and Pankaj Malik is seen as a booster for the SP in Western Uttar Pradesh where both the leaders are said to have a good influence over Jat voters. Once considered as a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harendra Malik along with State Vice President and former MLA Pankaj Malik resigned from the party recently. The exit of Harendra Malik and Pankaj Malik is being seen as a big setback for Congress.

After resigning from the Congress party, while speaking to the media, Harendra Malik had accused people close to Priyanka of hijacking the party. Harendra started his political career with former RLD Chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh; at that time he was in Janata Dal. Malik became MLA for the first time from Khatauni in 1989 on a Janata Dal ticket. After this, he was elected MLA from the Lok Dal from Baghra seat of Muzaffarnagar. Later, he switched over to Samajwadi Party, after which he became a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana from the Indian National Lok Dal. Later on he went to Congress and contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Kairana but lost. His son Pankaj has been MLA twice. Harendra has sent his resignation to Sonia Gandhi and Pankaj has sent his resignation to the UP Congress President.

Many senior Congress leaders including Jitin Prasada, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Jyotiraditya Schindia, Sushmita Dev, etc. have recently resigned from the Congress and switched over to other parties. The one thing that was common in most of the defections was the allegations of being sidelined and ignored in the party. Also many senior Congress leaders have expressed their concern regarding the behavior of people close to Priyanka Gandhi.

