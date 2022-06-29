Home » News » Politics » Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Led By Eknath Shinde to Fly to a Neighbouring State of Maharashtra on Wednesday

Shinde had told reporters outside Kamakhya temple here that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday (File Photo: News18)
Late on Tuesday night, ex-CM and BJP leader Fadnavis told the Governor to ask Uddhav-Led MVA govt to conduct a floor test in the assembly. A few hours after this discussion, leader Eknath Shinde announced arrival in Mumbai from Guwahati

PTI
Updated: June 29, 2022, 15:13 IST

Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping at a hotel here since June 22, will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday, official sources said.

A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said.

"It will leave around 3 pm from Guwahati," the sources told PTI. Asked about the destination, they said it is likely to be a neighbouring state" of Maharashtra.

Three air-conditioned Assam State Transport Corporation have reached the Radisson Blu hotel to carry the legislators to the airport, the sources added. Earlier in the day, Shinde had told reporters outside Kamakhya temple here that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete necessary formalities".

first published: June 29, 2022, 15:13 IST