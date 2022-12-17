Rebels Hurt Prospects in Himachal, Shows BJP’s Post-poll Analysis; Party Now Gears up to Take Down ‘Saboteurs’

With post-poll analysis unravelling rebel factor and internal bickering as one of the major reasons for its defeat, the Himachal BJP is contemplating a major crack down on leaders who had worked against the interests of the party candidates in the recently held assembly elections.

The BJP lost 15 seats to Congress by less than 2000 votes with the lowest margin of defeat being 60 votes in Bhoranj. The preliminary analysis carried out by the party indicated that the rebel factor had been a major contributing factor in its defeat. It suffered a big blow due to presence of about two dozen Independent

candidates, a majority among them were BJP rebels.

Party sources said that all the poll in-charges of 68 segments have been asked to prepare the ground report on the respective constituencies by December 31. Though the party has expelled leaders who contested as Independents against the BJP candidates, it is contemplating action against more who it believes had worked against the interest of the party in the polls.

Some candidates have already started raising the issue. Pawan Kajal (Kangra Sadar), who won the election after switching sides from the Congress to the BJP, complained to National President JP Nadda about attempts from `within’ to defeat him. BJP candidates from Kangra and Solan have made similar complaints.

Sanjay Guleria, who contested from Jawali assembly constituency, has complained to state chief Suresh Kayshap alleging sabotage by party leaders in his constituency. He has alleged that supporters of ex-MLA Arjun Thakur had not only worked against him but also in adjoining Fatehpur assembly constituency where forest minister Rakesh Pathania was contesting elections. BJP lost both Jawali and Fatehpur assembly segments. In Jawali, Sanjay Guleria lost to senior congress leader Chander Kumar while Rakesh Pathania lost to Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania in Fatehpur.

Congress swept power in Himachal Pradesh winning 40 seats while reducing the BJP to 25.

Meanwhile, some audio clips of purported telephonic conversation between some BJP leaders from Jogindernagar in Mandi and Dalhousie have surfaced in which senior party leaders allegedly asked party men to work against the BJP official candidates.

Sources said that a meeting of the BJP legislative is scheduled to be held on December 21 in which all the poll in-charges will be asked to submit their report by year end. “The focus will be on how not just the rebel factor but also those who worked against the party interest despite being in the party," said a senior party leader.

What has troubled the central leadership is that the party had polled little over 37,000 lesser votes than the Congress party. “If the rebel candidates were to be taken into account, and the votes they polled, the BJP would have formed the government," the leader added. In seats like Badsar, Naina Devi, Bilaspur Sadar, Shillai, Sujanpur the victory margin was less than 500. While Congress won three of these seats, two-Bialspur and Naina Devi- went to the BJP.

