Red Brigade Set for Revolution in Digital Space to Woo Supporters, Critics Remind of 'History' With Tech

The digital bug seems to have finally bitten the CPI(M) which has decided to firm up its efforts on the virtual front to compete with its political opponents and woo supporters.

In February, the CPI(M) organised a Digital Summit in Kolkata where experts from the corporate fraternity conducted a SWOT analysis of the party’s digital wing.

CPI(M) insiders say in this digital age, all parties are putting special emphasis on their virtual presence. The BJP, Congress and even the TMC has a huge digital army and to counter them, the digital army of the Red Brigade should also be more professional and tech-savvy.

Sources also said CPI(M) will hold digital summits in various places. In the February event, comrades from all districts participated in the special round-table conference on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The workshop also discussed how to make the right political graphics and videos.

Speaking to News18, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said: “All parties have pumped money into the digital space. They have troll armies, that’s their culture. We want to take our digital workers to the next level. We want to understand the challenges of the space and this kind of workshop will help us for the same."

Sources said the party has also coined a new slogan: “Heteo achi, Neteo achi (We are in the field and on the net).

The top leadership has said not only will comrades spread the party’s view amid supporters but also try to stop fake news.

The corporate experts who attended February’s workshop as observers will submit their report to the party on the basis of which it will draw the digital roadmap for future.

The CPI(M) plans to create ‘digital comrades’ in every booth and sources said these workers will also show their prowess during the panchayat elections.

As the party gears up to join the digital revolution, the anti-CPIM lobby in Bengal has taken a dig at the top brass, reminding them that they were the ones who once protested against the use of computers.

