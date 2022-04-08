Rejuvenated BJP Making Nitish Uncomfortable as Political Barbs Continue to Batter Bihar Coalition

In every political forum in Bihar, two questions are being discussed with a lot of curiosity. The first is, which is better: the Yogi model or the Nitish model of governance? Second, how long will Nitish Kumar lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar?

No one is certain about the answers, and that has triggered a seemingly unending political row.

After Yogi Adityanath’s stunning and record-breaking electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh as the incumbent chief minister, the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party started asserting itself in matters related to governance and law and order.

BJP making things tough for Nitish Kumar

First, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who is believed to have been handpicked by BJP leader Sushil Modi, kicked up a row.

Prasad was the first to point fingers at his government, accusing it of failing to control rising crimes in Bihar.

The BJP leader, who generally prefers to remain low profile, asked the government to replicate the Yogi model to curb crimes and bring much-needed development to the state.

A few days later though, Tarkishore retracted his earlier statement and eulogised Nitish for providing a sense of law and order in the state.

It’s not only Tarkishore Prasad. BJP leaders with smaller political stature also cast aspersions on Nitish Kumar, who, apart from being the CM, also holds the most important home portfolio in Bihar.

Nitish braves the heat but for how long?

No doubt Nitish Kumar avoids attacking the BJP publicly, but it’s clear that the state units of Janata Dal (United) and BJP are hell-bent on testing the nerves of the top leadership.

JD (U) state president Umesh Kushwaha reacted to Tarkishore Prasad’s remarks, saying when someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Nitish Kumar for his work and his persona, nothing remains to be explained.

Kushwaha maintained that during Nitish Kumar’s tenure, the law and order situation in the state has improved manifold. Many policies implemented by his government have been replicated by the Centre and implemented in other states as well, he said.

PM Modi hails Nitish as true socialist

Political experts believe that as long as the exchange of arguments remains limited to Patna, BJP’s central leadership is not bothered about the repercussions.

On February 10, PM Narendra Modi hailed Nitish Kumar as being the only tall Samajwadi leader left in the country and equated him with the likes of Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes, who never allowed dynasty to take control of the party.

Recently, Bihar speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and the chief minister had heated arguments in the assembly, but soon top leaders of the coalition doused the fire.

Nitish a natural leader, state BJP reiterates

Nitish Kumar and the assembly speaker were seen sharing a meal and exchanging pleasantries at the latter’s chamber. In attendance were senior leaders belonging to both the JD(U) and BJP.

After the merger of three MLAs belonging to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the BJP has become the largest party in the assembly with 77 seats, while the JD (U) remains steady in the third slot, with 45 seats.

BJP state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, who was critical of Nitish Kumar’s leadership, reiterated that the JD(U) leader is going to lead the coalition till 2025.

Amid talks of Nitish Kumar’s political elevation, which he denied vehemently, state BJP and JD (U) leaders keep on trading charges against each other.

Will this political slugfest end soon or will it continue to cause heartburn on both sides?

As of now, no one can guess which way Bihar politics is going to move.

