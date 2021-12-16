'Relationship of Qurbaani': At Doon Rally, Rahul Gandhi Talks About CDS Bipin Rawat, Draws Similarity

Drawing a similarity between himself and Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his family members and the state’s son were both martyred for the country. His remark came as he paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat and his wife at a rally in Dehradun.

“A few days ago, General Bipin Rawat and his wife along with other army personnel died in a helicopter crash. I pay my tribute to them. My grandmother and father were also martyred for the country. We have a ‘relationship of qurbaani’ (sacrifice) with Uttarakhand," Gandhi said.

“Jis aadmi ke parivar ya usne ye qurbaani nahi di wo is baat ko samjh nahi sakta (those who haven’t experience this sacrifice, cannot understand its essence)," he added.

He was addressing a rally as part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

During the rally, Gandhi also felicitated ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the country, according to a statement by Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

