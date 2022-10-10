'Remarkable Personality', 'Humble Man': Leaders Across Nation Condole Death of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday in Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment. “Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Condolences have been pouring in over the passing away of Mulayam, 82, who was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since.

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Mulayam on Monday an irreparable loss to the country. She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

“The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. “‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!" Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mulayam as a widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," he said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday mourned the death of the founder of Samajwadi Party and veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and also called former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to convey his condolences.

“The death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Founder Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. With his death, the main pillar of socialism and ‘an era of struggle’ have come to an end," the CM said in a tweet.

“I wish peace to the departed soul and send my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters", he added. In addition, the CM declared a three-day period of state mourning in honour of Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Full state honours will be accorded to his final rites," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said despite having opposing political views the both of them would talk about many subjects with a very open mind.

“Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief."

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader KTR took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and his family. He described the passing away of Mulayam as “end of an era in Indian politics."

“My wholehearted condolences to Sri @yadavakhilesh Ji and the entire family of Sri Mulayam Ji. Rest in peace Neta Ji. This is truly end of an era in Indian politics & my prayers for strength to all Samajwadi Party leaders/loyalists," his tweet said.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, speaking to CNN-News18, said it’s a sad day. He described Mulayam as a great leader of the country, a strength of pillar, and a man who had no enemies only friends.

Abdullah said Mulayam was “a very humble man…on all positions of leadership."

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati condoled Mulayam’s death on Twitter. “Very sad news of the passing away of veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister of UP Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji today. My deepest condolences to his family and all well wishers. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow," she tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief over the SP founder’s death. “Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the death of SP founder and former UP Chief Minister Yadav. The CM said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighters Raj Narayan.

KCR recalled that Mulayam, who served as the Chief Minister for three times to the biggest State Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life. KCR conveyed his deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav and family members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav’s contribution to the Indian politics and said he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy during emergency. He also expressed condolences and grief to his family.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Adhir Choudhury also took to Twitter to express his grief. “Extremely sad of the demise of respected leader #MulayamSingh ji, A great political stalwart, an ardent follower of socialism. May god posit his soul in peace and tranquility," he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was “saddened to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji, who always stood for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden and minorities of his state." “I have fond memories of my long association with him since 1987. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he said in a tweet.

The office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor tweeted the death of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. “My heartfelt tribute to him. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. peace," the tweet also said.

