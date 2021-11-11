Renaming Pleas Heard Ahead of Inauguration of Revamped Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal

Days ahead of the inauguration of revamped Habibganj railway station in Bhopal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pleas are heard for renaming the facility after late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

An upset Congress has asked BJP leaders to focus on works and not names. Billed as the country’s first world-class railway station built on PPP mode, the facility will be inaugurated by PM Modi on November 15.

Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya, the former national convener of Bajrang Dal and a member of the BJP national executive committee, has demanded the station be renamed after late Vajpayee and has briefed the party about his sentiments.

As the station has been redeveloped as a world-class facility, its name should also be of that repute, Pavaiya told News18 on Thursday. “As I probed who this man Habib was, I was told that he was a muscleman and used to recover money from locals and later got a residential area built," added the senior leader from Gwalior.

“I urge the rail ministry to name the station after Bharat Ratna late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee," added the former minister.

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has made this demand several times in the past and had handed a formal proposal to the railways in this regard.

This government doesn’t believe in working rather has faith in renaming things, Congress working president Jitu Patwari said. Though he claimed that Vajpayee was an excellent politician who is respected in the country.

“But whether the central government could offer an account of assets it’s selling by renaming them and also whether the Centre could offer an account of anarchy in the country," added Patwari advising BJP to focus more on works.

A single name change entails crores of budget, claimed Congress MLA Arif Masood, adding in the covid19 pandemic, the government says it doesn’t have the required budget so why invite unnecessary expenditure in changing names, added the lawmaker.

Meanwhile, those well versed with the art and culture of Bhopal claim that Habibganj’s literal meaning is a lovely city as the begum of Bhopal had renamed the area Habibganj after being smitten by the natural beauty and greenery of the region.

The city’s beautification is going on war footing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Monday. Netizens taking a dig at the frantic preparations thanked the Prime Minister, saying more such visits could facelift the city which is plagued by potholed roads and haphazard developmental projects.

