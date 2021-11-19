Repeal of Farm Laws Throws Punjab Polls Wide Open; Who Will Harvest Votes?

The sudden announcement to repeal the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened up interesting possibilities in the political landscape of Punjab with state assembly elections just a few months away. Until this morning, before the PM addressed the nation, the only issue that had been dominating the discourse in the state’s politics was the continuing farmers’ agitation and how it could impact the polls. But with the Centre now taking back those laws, an interesting battle seems to be unfolding as political parties begin to claim credit for the decision.

The significant gainer, say some observers, could be former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh who had been trying to pitch a “withdraw farm laws" bid with the PM and home minister Amit Shah. He had announced publicly that he would have a strategic tie-up with the BJP if the laws were withdrawn. He had been insisting that with the three laws in place it would get difficult for the party to campaign, especially in rural areas. Singh had also been concerned about national security, which was being linked to the agitation.

Not just an alliance with the BJP, the former Congress veteran has been trying to get on board other splinter parties like SAD (Dhindsa). With the repeal of the laws, his efforts will get a boost and it will become easier for him to convince non-Congress forces to join in.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) too had tied its politics in the state with who it claimed were the “genuine" sympathisers of the farmers. Citing the resignation of senior leader and former cabinet minister Harsimrat Badal as one such step, SAD, which had started its campaign, had been harping only on this issue that this was the party that had thought about the farmers and gave up its position for their sake. But with the repeal of the law, the party could find itself in a quandary on its next step. With Captain cosying up to BJP, going back to its original alliance partner would seem difficult.

The ruling Congress party too staked claim to the issue, saying it they would not take any step that would affect the interest of the farmers. After Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister, he has been on a spree of “farmer friendly" announcements, including Rs 2 lakh compensation for each of those who were held by authorities in connection with the January 26 violence in Delhi during the protest. Even in a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to drop FIRs registered against farmers who were held responsible for stubble burning. At the core of the party’s strategy seems to be the farmers’ agitation. The withdrawal would now mean that the party would have to recalibrate its strategy and try to offset threats of anti-incumbency.

The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party too would now not only have to look for a chief ministerial face but will also have to rethink its strategy. Political analysts point out that in the coming days, it would be interesting to see what issues the political parties would want to pick up, who takes the credit and what could be the new alliances. They point out that with this announcement, Punjab politics just got a bit more interesting.

