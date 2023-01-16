Home » News » Politics » Report, For Duty: Nadda Seeks Feedback on States’ Lok Sabha Pravas Ahead of Evening’s Nat’l Exec Meet

Report, For Duty: Nadda Seeks Feedback on States’ Lok Sabha Pravas Ahead of Evening’s Nat’l Exec Meet

Nadda also sought report on organisational activities like on Pariksha Pe Charcha, G20 related activities and Mann ki Baat from each state

Advertisement

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP chief JP Nadda at the meeting on Monday. (PTI)
BJP chief JP Nadda at the meeting on Monday. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda sought report of Lok Sabha Pravas from each state during the office-bearers’ meet in the party’s headquarters on Monday.

Sources said that some of the southern states including Telangana, Andhra and Kerala did well.

Nadda also sought report on organisational activities like on Pariksha Pe Charcha, G20 related activities and Mann ki Baat from each state.

Sources present in the meeting said that during the second session, Nadda asked the leaders to get ready for Lok Sabha polls.

RELATED NEWS

“We spoke on Lok Sabha Pravas and Pariksha Pe Charcha in the first session as Nadda ji sought detailed report," stated the source.

Advertisement

During the second session, the party president asked the leaders to give a detailed report on vibrant border villages program.

Apart from this, there were reports on financial health of the organisation and data management vis-a-vis assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The sources also stated that by the end of the session, there will be deliberations on the national executive meet and also on the resolutions that are to be taken up during the two-day meeting.

The office-bearers’ meet comes ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The meeting is being attended by state party presidents and general secretaries (organisation). The NEC will begin in the evening at NDMC Convention centre. Before that, the party has planned a road show for PM Narendra Modi.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pragya KaushikaPragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has...Read More

first published: January 16, 2023, 13:23 IST
last updated: January 16, 2023, 13:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature With Sexy Calendar Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures