Reports of Ban on Media Coverage of House Proceedings Baseless: Kerala Assembly Speaker

Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday said there was no ban on media to cover the Assembly proceedings and news reports in this regard were completely baseless. Television channels have been reporting stringent restrictions in place at the Kerala Assembly and that the journalists were not allowed to cover the Assembly proceedings.

Following this, Congress MLA P C Vishnunath wrote a letter to Speaker Rajesh seeking to withdraw the ban. “The news reports that there was a ban on media in the Kerala Assembly was a planned one. All those with pass allotted for covering the Assembly procedure were allowed to enter. Even those who failed to renew their old pass were also allowed to enter," Rajesh said.

The Speaker said as part of the tightened security, instructions were given to strictly check the pass. “But, reports that there is a media ban was a bit too much. Such reports are completely baseless," he said.

In his letter to Rajesh, Vishnunath said the media ban was the first in the history of Kerala Legislative Assembly. “This ban amounts to denying the people their right to information. Mediapersons were banned from entering the offices of Ministers and the Leader of Opposition. Only the visuals of the ruling party members were there in the materials provided by the PRD," Vishnunath said.

Several mediahouses had earlier in the day reported that they were not allowed to cover the Opposition protest in the Assembly hall. They claimed the security staff stopped them from reaching the office of the Leader of Opposition and the Ministers.

