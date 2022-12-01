Gujarat Elections 1st Phase: Wedding Was Scheduled for Morning, I Rescheduled It to Cast Vote, Says Voter

The first phase of the state assembly election began in Gujarat in full swing as several people stepped out of their homes and workplaces to cast a vote. Joining the bandwagon was also Prafulbhai More who claims to have rescheduled his wedding in order to go for voting.

More who was photographed voting in Gujarat’s Tapi, one of the 19 districts in the state where polling is underway, said that his wedding which is being held in Maharashtra, was scheduled for the morning but he rescheduled it for the evening so he could cast his vote in the morning.

“I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn’t waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we’ve to go to Maharashtra for it," he was quoted by the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

At the polling booth, More came dressed in traditional attire kurta-pyjama covered in Turmeric. He said that he will be leaving for Maharashtra for his marriage right after concluding the voting.

The first phase of polling in the Gujarat Assembly Elections commenced at 8 am on Thursday will continue till 5 pm. Voting will be held in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state across 14,382 polling stations. 788 candidates are in the fray, and an estimated 2.4 crore voters in the region.

High-octane campaigning for the first phase of the polls ended on Tuesday. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase.

The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats while new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats, as its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature.

Read all the Latest Politics News here