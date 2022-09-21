Rescue 300 Indians, Including 50 Tamilians, Stuck in Myanmar: TN CM Stalin Writes to PM Modi

After the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the rescue and repatriation of 300 Indians, including 50 Tamilians, stuck in Myanmar.

Stalin said in the letter, “It is informed that the Indians had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies."

The letter alleged that the Indians were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for illegal jobs online.

“As per the reports received, the stuck Indians are also being physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so," the letter to the Prime Minister read.

WHAT CPI SAID

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including Nagaland and Manipur.

Workers hailing from Tamil Nadu were duped on the pretext of job offers and forced into bonded labour in Myanmar, the CPI said on Monday and urged PM Modi to take immediate steps to rescue them.

After falsely promising job opportunities in Thailand, Tamil Nadu workers were taken by unscrupulous elements to Myawaddy in Myanmar and they were forced into bonded labour there, the party said, citing social media accounts.

In a statement, the Left party’s State Secretary R Mutharasan said such workers faced torture in Myanmar and their families back home are distressed.

With PTI Inputs

