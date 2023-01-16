Home » News » Politics » Resort to Local Politics: BJP, Cong Send Councillors to ‘Safe’ Zones Ahead of Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

Resort to Local Politics: BJP, Cong Send Councillors to 'Safe' Zones Ahead of Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

While BJP councillors are stationed in Panchkula, Congress’ are in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. During the MC elections last year, the Congress had abstained from voting. It may do so even this time but the final decision lies with the party high command

By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 13:51 IST

Chandigarh, India

In the 36-member MC house, both AAP and BJP have 14 members each. So, each councillor's vote is important.
BJP councillors in Morni, Panchkula, on Monday... In the 36-member MC house, both AAP and BJP have 14 members each. So, each councillor’s vote is important. (Photo: News18)

MLAs being shifted to “safe" locations fearing poaching ahead of state assembly elections has often happened in the past. But this fear seems palpable in local politics too after parties in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s Mayoral election camped their respective councillors to distant locations.

The BJP has camped its councillors in a small hill station of Morni in Panchkula ahead of the elections while those of the Congress have been shifted to Kasauli in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors are relaxing in a resort in Punjab’s Ropar.

With their respective governments in place, the parties, perhaps, believe that their councillors are “safe".

In the 36-member municipal corporation house, both AAP and BJP have 14 members each. So, each councillor’s vote is important. Since there are no whips for the Mayoral polls, no party is taking the chances. The parties have been gripped by fear psychosis that their councillors could switch sides or indulge in cross-voting in favour of rival candidates.

The mayoral candidates are elected by councillors through secret ballot in the MC House, leaving chances of cross-voting.

During the MC elections last year, the Congress had abstained from voting. It may do so even this time but the final decision is expected to be taken by the party high command.

Six councillors from the Congress and one from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in the fray. But with another vote of an MP and ex officio member Kirron Kher, the BJP seems to have an edge. If the Congress and SAD abstain from voting, 15 votes will be required for a win.

While the BJP has announced first-time councillor Anup Gupta as its candidate, Jasbir Singh Laddi is AAP’s Mayoral candidate. When their names were announced there were murmurs within the parties that there could be intense lobbying for the majority number to win the Mayoral poll battle.

first published: January 16, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated: January 16, 2023, 13:51 IST
