'Restless People... Reviewing Facts': PM Modi Reacts as 'The Kashmir Files' Open Up Debate on 'Truths'

After the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted and expressed their opinion over the film. Lauding the movie, made on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, PM Modi said that such films “reveal the truth" and added that there has been a conspiracy to discredit it.

Here are some of the latest political reactions on ‘The Kashmir Files’:

- At the BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi attacked those criticising the film and said that the people who always raise flag of freedom of expression are restless. “The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there’s a conspiracy to discredit it," he said.

Advertisement

- Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal attacked the state government and said that the movie is only being screened at only three theatres while the owners are being threatened to take the movie down. “The Kashmir Files movie has been declared tax-free in several states. In Chhattisgarh, it’s being screened at 3 theatres with owners being threatened to take it down so that people don’t watch it. Is this (state) govt anti-national or pro-nation?" he questioned.

- AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the newly released movie- ‘The Kashmir Files’ and said that 1,500 non-Kashmiri Pandits were also killed by the militants. “1,500 non-Kashmiri pandits were also killed by millitants, but no one will talk about them or will shed their tears. There will be no movie on them to fill their pockets," Owaisi said.

- BJP’s South Kolkata supporters watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ in a theatre. The supporters came out and raised slogans for the justice of Kashmiri Pandits and also spoke against the infiltration along Bengal borders to prevent an exodus like Kashmir in Bengal.

Advertisement

- Uttarakhand’s acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched “The Kashmir Files" at a multiplex here on Monday. After watching the much-acclaimed movie made on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri pandits from the valley marking the beginning of the terrorism in the Valley, Dhami called up its director Vivek Agnihotri and congratulated him for making such a good film on the atrocities perpetrated against Hindus in J&K.

- Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has announced that the state government has decided to make the film tax-free in the state.

Advertisement

- Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has expressed concern in the wake of “disturbing visuals calling for hate against particular community."

The film made by Vivek Agnihotri has created a roar on its first Monday and collected more than its opening day. According to Box Office India, Anupam Kher starrer collected 16 crore nett on its first Monday. The film, shown on around 630 screens in India, collected Rs 3.55 crore on day 1. Its current total stands at around Rs 43.04 crore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.