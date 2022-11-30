'Reversal of August 5 Decisions to Remain A Dream': BJP Takes Dig at J&K's National Conference, PDP

Sunil Sharma, BJP General Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday took a dig at rival parties National Conference and PDP, and said the reversal of decisions taken on August 5, 2019 will remain a dream. “Dr. Farooq Abdullah will soon be in jail in the cricket scam case, and BJP will not allow the two political families to come to power in J&K," he said.

The politics of the National Conference and PDP have reached an end in Jammu and Kashmir, he added. “In the coming time, BJP will rule in Jammu and Kashmir and the leaders of the political parties who looted the assets of Jammu and Kashmir will be sent to jail," he further said.

Sharma said that National Conference and PDP have destroyed Kashmir. He said, “These two families are fooling the people of Kashmir. The political door for these people have closed in Delhi, and they only exploit Kashmiri people with a false rhetoric."

On August 5, 2019, J&K was declared a Union Territory with Ladakh as a separate UT. An alliance of J&K-based political outfits, including New Conference and PDP, among others, the Gupkar Alliance, was formed in the run up to the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the state.

Sunil Sharma said that the leaders of these two political parties are begging for power in Delhi. “The politics of the National Conference and the PDP have come to a funeral," he said.

There will be a BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Teritory will become prosperous, he said.

