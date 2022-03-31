'Rightly Pointed Out': TMC after Cong says Mamata 'Pillar' for Non-BJP Opposition  

Two days After West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote letter to all opposition leader, asking them to come together for a united fight against BJP, her party’s mouthpiece has extended support to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s tweet praising her initiative.

After Mamata Banerjee’s letter on Wednesday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi had tweeted that non-BJP opposition “is the need of the hour," adding that Mamta is a “pillar of that".

“Non #BJP opposition is the need of the hour. #Mamta is a pillar of that. Each element has 2unite synergically 2prevent vote division, state by state, for 2024.BJP’s best wins never exceed 39%of popular vote. Mamta &all others have to strain every sinew to unite the non BJP space," Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s tweet read.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s tweet found mention in TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla. ‘Whatever he has tweeted is what is there in future. 2024 BJP Government needs to get changed. It has to be seen that opposition vote does not get divided. Obviously, as rightly pointed out by Manu Singhvi, Mamata is the face of this Opposition. Singhvi has actually projected the actual truth .

Mamata Banerjee only can coordinate between opposition leaders.

She has the experience of managing important Ministry in central government and she has given befitting defeat to BJP in 2021," the mouthpiece stated.

Sharad Pawar, too, supported Mamata’s call for a united Opposition. While the opposition leaders seems to be favouring her initiative, whether it will take a proper course is something that needs to be seen, say political experts .

