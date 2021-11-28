Home » News » Politics » RLD 'Identifies' 32 Seats to Contest in Partnership with SP in UP Assembly Polls

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary met on Nov 23. (Image: @yadavakhilesh/Twitter)
RLD workers want party chief Jayant Chaudhary to contest the elections, the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Masood Ahmad told.

PTI
Updated: November 28, 2021, 15:34 IST

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has identified 32 seats, mostly in western Uttar Pradesh, to contest on as a partner of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections beginning early next year, its state unit chief said on Sunday.

