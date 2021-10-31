RLD Releases Sankalp Patra Ahead of 2022 UP Polls, 1 Cr Jobs, 50% Reservation for Women Among 22 Promises

The Jayant Chaudhary led Rashtriya Lok Dal issued their Sankalp Patra for 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls in Lucknow on Sunday. The party has made 22 promises for 2022 polls for the people of the state. The major promises in the 38-page manifesto of the RLD include 1 crore jobs for the youth of the state and 50% reservation for women.

The other promises that RLD had made to the people of the state in their manifesto include one and a half times increase in the price of sugarcane and potato and have also promised payment of farmers in not more than 14 days’ time. The party has also promised to increase the old age pension three times in which people in the age bracket of 60 to 79 years will get 1500 rupees every month while those above 80 years will get 2400 rupees every month.

The RLD manifesto also promises to waive off the last electricity bill of farmers and weavers and to half their future bills as well. It also promises the establishment of High Court Bench in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and Western Uttar Pradesh, this has been a long time demand of the party as well. The RLS also promises to pass a proposal in the assembly against the newly formed agricultural laws by the central government.

The other major promises include a new sports policy for the state and an ex gratia of 4 lakh rupees for the families who have lost their near and dear ones due to Covid. The RLD manifesto also promises 1 crore financial help for the families of martyrs as well.

Addressing the gathering RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary said, “How were we able to make and release our manifesto so early? There were 20 people in the manifesto committee who worked day and night and held numerous meetings to realize the RLD Sankalp Patra for the 2022 polls. We have even consulted doctors, scientists, economists and even NRIs through zoom meetings to take their suggestions for the Sankalp Patra."

“I want to congratulate the entire manifesto committee for the commendable work they have done. We are the first political party who is releasing their manifesto almost four months in advance. We have promised 1 crore jobs, I know the figure is big but some people might have doubts. I want to remind you that when Yogi ji became CM he promised five lakh jobs in five years. Today even after four years the government is putting up hoardings and saying that they gave four lakh jobs, they are admitting that they were not able to give what they had promised," added Jayant Chaudhary.

“If we ease things and reduce corruption then in five years around four to five percent will be able to get jobs. We have promised and we will show how it’s done. Such governments are useless who cannot give jobs to even three percent of people in five years. No other parties are also in a hurry to release their manifesto. Now at least after our manifesto, other parties will also talk about issues like diesel, petrol, inflation, etc. Otherwise, Yogi ji wants to fight with the Pakistan cricket team and is raking up the issue of Aurangzeb. He will speak about Jinnah, Amit Shah is talking about Namaz. The moment people want to ask them on key issues they bring up something irrelevant and deviate from core issues" stated RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary and also added that he was open for suggestions and will not hesitate in updating the manifesto accordingly.

