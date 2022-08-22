Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for restoring law and order in Uttar Pradesh and also for completing long pending irrigation projects.

Participating in the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council, which concluded in Bhopal on Monday, Shah said that rule of law has been established after a long time in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi, adding that the chief minister has also succeeded in depoliticising the government machinery.

Adityanath addressed the meeting virtually as he could not reach the venue because of bad weather.

Shah added that Uttar Pradesh has not only completed irrigation projects, which were pending for years, but has also expanded their capacities and launched new projects. In the field of infrastructure too, Uttar Pradesh has connected the entire state by building many roads, bridges and culverts. A lot of work has also been done in the defence corridor of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Barring three issues, all other issues were resolved at the council where it was also decided that the the next meeting will be held in Rishikesh.

Shah said that there was a time when these four states-Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh- used to come under the category of “BIMARU" states. “It is a matter of joy for us that now all the four states have come out of this category. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I want to congratulate all the Chief Ministers for implementing PM Modi’s concept of Team India on the ground in your own state. In the last meeting of the Central Zonal Council, 26 out of 30 issues were resolved. In the 14th meeting of the Standing Committee, out of 54 issues, 35 issues were resolved ahead of the meeting."

The Home Minister asked the Chief Ministers of all the states to give priority to cases of crime against women and children. There should be continuous review of the situation at the level of Chief Secretary in this regard, he added.

Lauding Union Minister Amit Shah, Adityanath said under his leadership, the internal security of the country was moving towards its best today. He said that the concept of cooperative federalism is being realised in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Team India, adding that the Regional Council is a manifestation of this. The Chief Minister, however, added that the biggest example of cooperative federalism was seen in the management of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The efforts made to save the country’s 135 crore population from the global pandemic have been highly commendable and have been appreciated by the whole world, he added.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to re-establish the state’s identity and bring it on the track of development by creating an environment of security within the state.

“In line with PM Modi’s resolve to make the country a five trillion dollar economy, we have started the process of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy and we believe, we will be successful in our venture," he said.

Adityanath said that for the goal of self-reliant India, One District, One Product of UP was appreciated everywhere. “Taking forward our traditional venture, we have decided to essentially push the local product through the GeM portal."

He also talked about effective prevention of lumpy disease related to cattle, cow smuggling and drug business ruining the younger generation.

