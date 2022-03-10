Rohaniya Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rohaniya seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arun Singh Patel (BSP), Rajeshwar Singh Patel (INC), Abhay Patel (ADK), Amit Puri (ABSAP), Urmila Devi (BJMP), Pallavi Verma (AAP), Dr. Sunil Patel (ADS), Sushil Kashyap (JDU), Sanjiv (PPOID), Rajan Kumar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.34%, which is -1.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surendra Narayan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rohaniya results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.387 Rohaniya (रोहनिया) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Rohaniya is part of Varanasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,32,293 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,39,518 were male and 1,92,747 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rohaniya in 2019 was: 805 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,44,388 eligible electors, of which 2,12,035 were male,1,67,202 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,973 eligible electors, of which 1,79,286 were male, 1,37,684 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rohaniya in 2017 was 97. In 2012, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Surendra Narayan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahendra Singh Patel of SP by a margin of 57,553 which was 24.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anupriya Patel of AD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramakant Singh of BSP by a margin of 17,583 votes which was 9.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 30.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 387 Rohaniya Assembly segment of the 77. Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Narendra Modi of BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat defeating Shalini Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Varanasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rohaniya are: Arun Singh Patel (BSP), Rajeshwar Singh Patel (INC), Abhay Patel (ADK), Amit Puri (ABSAP), Urmila Devi (BJMP), Pallavi Verma (AAP), Dr. Sunil Patel (ADS), Sushil Kashyap (JDU), Sanjiv (PPOID), Rajan Kumar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.34%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.64%, while it was 60.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rohaniya went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.387 Rohaniya Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.387 Rohaniya comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Rohaniya, 5 Shahar (except Panchayats 7 Bhagwanpur, 20 Ramnagar, 21 Sultanpur and 22 Bhiti), Panchayats 2 Kashipur, 6 Todarpur, 7 Kaneri, 9 Suichak, 11 Bhadrasi, 16 Babhniawan, 19 Parsupur, 20 Bhawanipur of 3 Rajatalab KC, Kotwa (Census Town), Kandwa (Census Town) and Gangapur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rohaniya constituency, which are: Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Ajagara, Sevapuri, Chunar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rohaniya is approximately 219 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rohaniya is: 25°16’35.8"N 82°54’42.1"E.

