RSS Begins Campaign 'Sumangalam' to Tackle Climate Change; Union Ministers to Participate in Mega Event

Concerns about the environment are increasing continuously all over the world including in India. Amid increased pollution and warnings issued at international levels to save the environment, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have begun a campaign and formed a separate department for environmental conservation.

Senior RSS pracharak Gopal Arya has been appointed as the in-charge of the department. The Sangh has began the campaign with an aim to push the issue of environmental conservation at the international level, thus naming the programme “Sumangalam".

For a wider impact in India and across the globe, RSS-affiliated organisations working in the field of environment, as well as concerned government ministries, are participating in the campaign.

“Five central ministers of the government will be directly involved in this campaign. We will run this campaign in coordination with the central government and the focus will be on connecting the common people along with the volunteers, farmers, and students who will also be trained for this campaign," an RSS functionary said.

Under the campaign, the emphasis will not be only on the Indian approach to the protection of the environment, but other technologies will also be discussed. RSS will give a special emphasis on ‘Panchmahabhuta’ or five physical elements, to deal with the Indian vision on the global crises arising out of climate change. Sangh has also started working on a plan to start a discussion for awareness all over the world including in India.

In order to broaden the discussion, RSS has planned to discuss the five elements as per its belief that the environment cannot be understood without understanding the five elements, Earth (Prithvi), Water (Jal), Fire (Agni), Air (Vayu) and Aether/ Space (Aakash). The outfit believes that “imbalance" in these five elements lead to adverse situations on earth, adding finding solutions to the issues from an Indian perspective is a challenge.

Stating that Indian thought can play an important role in finding solutions to climate change, the organisation has planned an international seminar on “Panchatatva" (the five elements of nature) under the Sumangalam campaign. Along with this, seminars will also be organized at regional levels all over the country. Based on finding from these, a major-level seminar will be held in Delhi on May 2023 with experts.

In this entire campaign, Deendayal Research Institute has been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing the water element, similarly other associated organisations are planning to work on the rest of the elements.

