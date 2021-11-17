RSS' Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Value-based Family System Amid Fast-paced Life

Expressing concern over non-transition of ‘family values and belief systems from one generation to another in today’s fast life’, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has stressed for a ‘value-based family system’.

He primarily emphasised on strengthening the family through ‘values’ and ‘beliefs’ and understanding each other’s feelings and standing for each other in a family.

Bhagwat shared his suggestions to workers on Tuesday in a series of interactive sessions at ‘Keshav Bhawan’ – the regional headquarters of the RSS located at Abhedananda Road at Manicktala in North Kolkata.

Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Kolkata to meet intellectuals and to review the work done by the workers of six ‘karya vibhag’ of the ‘Sangh’ in West Bengal.

His Bengal tour will end on Wednesday and the leader will leave for Raipur in the evening, where he has a series of meetings with RSS workers.

While addressing the intellectuals and ‘pracharaks’, Bhagwat expressed concern over people ‘losing their family values and missing the important part of a family’, which he said includes culture and beliefs primarily passing from one generation to the children.

He said family members should hold responsibility for each other. Besides the value-based family system, Bhagwat stressed for preservation of nature, water and food security for the poor.

He also said that people should teach children to respect those who work inside their homes as domestic help, the barber etc. and communicate with them as ‘mashi’ and ‘pishi’ (aunt and uncle).

“We should teach our children to respect all around us irrespective of the job they do. We should encourage children to distribute things (it could be food, clothes or any daily essentials) to the poor/needy to make them understand the importance of humanity. We should make them understand prioritising things like giving food first to a patient in a house. They should realise why his or her father is wearing a torn shirt but for children he bought new school uniforms," Bhagwat said.

In the interactive sessions the workers were asked to work on ‘Samaj Prabhodan’ (social awakening) programs which will ‘reduce the gap’ among family members.

One of the members who was present in the seminar, said, “Through ‘Samaj Prabhodan’ we will reach out to people and will tell them the importance and need of a value based family system and its demerits when we don’t follow our family values."

“We will also make them aware of how a healthy family will help shaping young minds and how it will keep themselves away from materialistic pleasures. Each family has its own story and we are not trying to intrude into that space but we will tell them why we should hold responsibility for each other in a family. This will help us to live full of positivity. This will also help them to understand the family tree," he said.

The member went on to add that family members hardly interact with each other in today’s busy life cycle, which he said was not good for society. “For a healthy society, we should have a healthy family. We will reach out to the people in Bengal to make them understand how small things in a family can generate a lot of happiness and bonding. It could be a game or having food together where all the family members including grandparents will be present," he said.

