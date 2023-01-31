Home » News » Politics » Ruckus in Chennai Over Proposal to Erect ‘Pen Statue’ on Marina Beach | Watch

Ruckus in Chennai Over Proposal to Erect ‘Pen Statue’ on Marina Beach | Watch

The meeting turned chaotic when some workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, AIADMK and fishermen's associations affiliated to these parties and voiced their opinions against the project.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:54 IST

Chennai, India

People from other political parties were against the construction of the statue. (Photo ANI)
People from other political parties were against the construction of the statue. (Photo ANI)

There was a ruckus in Chennai when a public hearing was on over a proposal to erect a ‘pen monument’ on Marina Beach in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

The meeting turned chaotic when some workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, AIADMK and fishermen’s associations affiliated to these parties and voiced their opinions against the project.

Some BJP workers, who were part of the meeting, alleged the DMK members shouted at them down and tried to create a ruckus when they tried to voice their opinion. A video of the entire incident has surfaced.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman says, “If the ‘Pen statue’ is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the ‘Pen statue’ in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party’s head office Arivalayam."

Cops have been deployed in the zone to ensure the situation is under control. According to news agency ANI, DMK and AIADMK supporters created uproar in support & against (respectively) the proposal to build a “pen monument" in memory of ex-CM M Karunanidhi.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 31, 2023, 14:54 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 14:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Oozes Sexiness In Black Floor-length Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nargis Fakhri Channels Old World Glamour In Polka Dot Off-shoulder Dress, Check Out Her Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments