Ruckus in House as Congress MLA Boycotts MP Guv's Speech on Twitter Before It's Tabled

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly saw major ruckus on Monday as Congress MLA Jitu Patwari took to Twitter to announce boycott of the governor’s speech.

Patwari had tweeted a video saying he wishes to boycott the Governor’s speech as the bureaucracy was unrestrained, farmers are being deceived, liquor is easily delivered to doorsteps, MP is buried under Rs 3-lakh-crore loans and the state is now hub of cow deaths and so on.

Advertisement

After the conclusion of the speech of governor Mangubhai Patel, parliamentary affairs minister Dr Narottam Mishra raised the issue. “How can one boycott the speech even when it’s not tabled in the assembly and the MLA should also specify from where he sourced the speech," said Mishra.

Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath sided with the minister, saying the dignity of the House should be maintained and claimed the decision wasn’t of the party.

The Speaker, too, advised Patwari to maintain dignity of the parliamentary traditions.

Senior Congress leader Lakshman Singh also raised the issue of budget provisions making it to a Hindi daily, claiming it was contempt of the House.

Chief minister Shviraj Singh Chouhan, however, claimed that media reports are mostly based on speculations, claiming his government was committed to secrecy of the budgetary provisions until it is tabled in the House.

Advertisement

THE SPEECH

Patel, in his budget speech, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the fight against Covid. The state, despite two years of economic hardships, has taken rapid strides in growth, he added. Underlining the 5 trillion-dollar economy target set up by PM Modi for the country by 2024-25, Patel said that MP was about to script history with over Rs10 lakh crore GDP this year.

Advertisement

MP is among the top five states making GST payers file their returns.

Mentioning Atal Pragati Path (Gwl-Chambal expressway) and Narmada expressway, Patel told the House that 90 projects of 3,251 roads with a budget of over Rs 26,000 crore have been sanctioned. The state’s renewable energy production has reached 5100 MW, he added.

Advertisement

He mentioned endeavors such as crop insurance, mobile phone app for sale of crops, increased (4.82 lakh MT) storage capacity for flowers, vegetables and fruits and Rs 3000 crore disbursed as crop damage compensation.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Government to Launch Its Electric Vehicle Policy in the Next Two Months

Advertisement

Private and government cowsheds are rearing 2.52 lakh cows, he said, adding by the end of this financial year, the state government plans to increase cowsheds to 1945. Saying that 41 lakh girls have benefitted from Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the governor announced that May 2 will be observed as Ladli Laxmi Utsav in the state.

On law and order front, the governor said the MP government has released 14,786 acres from 1,500 land mafia and illegal encroachers. A total of 569 cases are lodged against land mafia, 145 under NSA and district externment action has been taken against 483.

Speaking to the media, Kamal Nath took objection to the mention of PM Modi’s name 22 times. Nath said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was mentioning Modi’s name to hide its inability. “Let them clarify where Ramrajya was mentioned in the speech," he said. He belied claims of work on OBC reservation, saying it’s an eyewash.

The CM said the opposition has closed its eyes so it can’t see the Ramrajya. He said the speaker will take a call on the action on Patwari.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.