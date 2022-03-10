Rudauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rudauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abbas Ali Zaidi Alias Rushdi (BSP), Anand Sen (SP), Dayanand Shukla (INC), Ram Chandra Yadav (BJP), Kumud Kumari (RWPOI), Manoj Kumar Mishra (AAP), Mo. Munsaf (PEP), Mohammad Sher Afgan (AIMIM), Raj Karan (SDU), Kusum Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.26%, which is -1.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Chandra Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudauli results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.271 Rudauli (रुदौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. Rudauli is part of Faizabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.13% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.73%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,49,087 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,381 were male and 1,62,695 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rudauli in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,38,100 eligible electors, of which 1,81,124 were male,1,55,104 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,09,316 eligible electors, of which 1,67,037 were male, 1,42,269 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rudauli in 2017 was 77. In 2012, there were 76 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Chandra Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Chandra Yadav of BJP by a margin of 31,259 which was 7.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 21.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Chandra Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Chandra Yadav of BJP by a margin of 941 votes which was 0.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 16.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 271 Rudauli Assembly segment of the 54. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 30 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Rudauli are: Abbas Ali Zaidi Alias Rushdi (BSP), Anand Sen (SP), Dayanand Shukla (INC), Ram Chandra Yadav (BJP), Kumud Kumari (RWPOI), Manoj Kumar Mishra (AAP), Mo. Munsaf (PEP), Mohammad Sher Afgan (AIMIM), Raj Karan (SDU), Kusum Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.53%, while it was 60.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rudauli went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.271 Rudauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 339. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.271 Rudauli comprises of the following areas of Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Rudauli Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Amhiya, 2 Bathauli, 3 Asarfpur, 4 Akohree and 5 Dhema of 1 Banikodar KC of 6 Ram Sanehi Ghat Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Rudauli constituency, which are: Dariyabad, Haidergarh, Tarabganj, Bikapur, Milkipur, Jagdishpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Rudauli is approximately 600 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rudauli is: 26°44’26.5"N 81°41’21.8"E.

