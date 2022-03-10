Rudrapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Rudrapur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Satpal Singh Thukral (SP), Meena Sharma (INC), Soni Srivastav (NYDS), Surendra Singh (IND), Ganga Sagar (BSS), Rajkumar Thukral (IND), Chandrakeshwar Rao (BSP), Shiv Arora (BJP), Nand Lal (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67%, which is -6.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajkumar Thukral of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rudrapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.66 Rudrapur (रुद्रपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Rudrapur is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,92,593 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,01,847 were male and 90,740 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rudrapur in 2022 is: 891 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,301 eligible electors, of which 85,957 were male,73,344 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,19,500 eligible electors, of which 64,158 were male, 55,342 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rudrapur in 2017 was 77. In 2012, there were 136 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Rajkumar Thukral of BJP won in this seat defeating Tilak Raj Behar of INC by a margin of 24,771 which was 21.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 58.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raj Kumar Thukral of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Tilak Raj Behar of INC by a margin of 3,954 votes which was 4.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 66 Rudrapur Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Rudrapur are: Satpal Singh Thukral (SP), Meena Sharma (INC), Soni Srivastav (NYDS), Surendra Singh (IND), Ganga Sagar (BSS), Rajkumar Thukral (IND), Chandrakeshwar Rao (BSP), Shiv Arora (BJP), Nand Lal (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.38%, while it was 78.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rudrapur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.66 Rudrapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 182. In 2012, there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.66 Rudrapur comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 10-Barirai, 11-Mehtosh, 12-Chandayan and 14-Amarpur of 2- Dineshpur KC of 7-Gadarpur Tehsil; Panchayats 20-Rampura, 22-Danpur, 23-Matkota, 24-Kalyanpur of 2-Rudrapur KC, Tanda Forest Range and Rudrapur Municipal Board of 3-Kichha Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Rudrapur constituency, which are: Lalkuwa, Kichha, Gadarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Rudrapur is approximately 147 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rudrapur is: 29°00’35.6"N 79°21’08.3"E.

