Rupnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Dinesh Kumar Chaddha from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Rupnagar seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Iqbal Singh Lalpura (BJP), Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD), Dinesh Kumar Chadha (AAP), Brinder Singh Dhillon (INC), Paramjeet Singh Mukari (PKD), Subedar Avtar Singh (IND), Devinder Singh Bajwa (IND), Bachitar Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.84%, which is -3.05% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Amarjit Singh Sandoa of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rupnagar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.50 Rupnagar (Ropar; Rupar) (रूपनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Rupnagar district of Punjab. Rupnagar is part of Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.19%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 183115 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,136 were male and 94,972 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rupnagar in 2022 is: 1,078 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,141 eligible electors, of which 89,580 were male,80,025 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,49,952 eligible electors, of which 79,912 were male, 70,040 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Rupnagar in 2017 was 2,079. In 2012, there were 1,587 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Amarjit Singh Sandoa of AAP won in this seat defeating Brinder Singh Dhillon of INC by a margin of 23,707 which was 18.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 45.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Romesh Dutt Sharma of INC by a margin of 8,882 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 36.25% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 50 Rupnagar Assembly segment of the 6. Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Manish Tewari of INC won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat defeating Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anandpur Sahib Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Rupnagar are: Iqbal Singh Lalpura (BJP), Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD), Dinesh Kumar Chadha (AAP), Brinder Singh Dhillon (INC), Paramjeet Singh Mukari (PKD), Subedar Avtar Singh (IND), Devinder Singh Bajwa (IND), Bachitar Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.89%, while it was 76.61% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Rupnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.50 Rupnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 193. In 2012, there were 180 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.50 Rupnagar comprises of the following areas of Rupnagar district of Punjab: Panchayats Ghaunali, Ghaunala, Dhangoli, Daburji of Ghanauli KC; KCs Rupnagar, Mianpur and Rupnagar MC of Rupnagar Tehsil; KCs Dumewal, Nurpur Bedi and Takhatgarh of Anandpur Sahib Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Rupnagar constituency, which are: Anandpur Sahib, Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, Balachaur, Garhshankar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The total area covered by Rupnagar is approximately 523 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rupnagar is: 31°05’22.9"N 76°30’52.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Rupnagar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.