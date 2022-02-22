Russia-Ukraine Crisis: PM Modi Says India Needs to be Stronger Amid Prevailing Turmoil in the World

Amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed. Since the past few weeks, tensions have been escalating between Ukraine and Russia, and on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, PM Modi, in an oblique reference, said, “You can see how much turmoil is there in the world at this time. In such a situation, it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today. Today your every vote will make India strong. Every vote of the people of Suheldev’s land will strengthen the country."

This signing of order, which recognized the separatist-held Donetsk and Luhansk, was followed by an announcement that said that Russian troops would enter the region as peacekeeping forces. The announcements have rattled the US and its NATO allies as many fear that this will bring the biggest security crisis threat Europe has faced since the end of the Cold War or even the second World War.

The US was swift in its condemnation followed by major European democracies like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Nations from the world’s so-called eastern hemispheres also chimed in with Australia and Japan condemning the sudden escalation.

On the other hand, PM Modi also predicted the BJP’s win in the UP assembly polls. “The BJP is all set to hit a four in the assembly elections," he said.

Launching an attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi said in the name of “garibi hatao" and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country. He questioned the “silence" of rival parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

Uttar Pradesh will vote on Wednesday in the fourth phase. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(with inputs from PTI)

