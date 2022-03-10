Sadabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Ramveer Upadhyay of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Sadabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ramveer Upadhyay (BJP), Dr. Avin Sharma (BSP), Avdhesh (IND), Pradeep Kumar Singh (RLD), Mathura Prasad (INC), Arti Bhatt (AAP), Omveer Singh (BJMP), Jitendra (RSSP), Rajesh Kumar (SWHP), Nem Singh (IND), Praveen Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND), Shashikant (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.45%, which is -1.19% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramveer Upadhyay of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sadabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.79 Sadabad (सादाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Sadabad is part of Hathras Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 359414 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,042 were male and 1,62,352 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sadabad in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,401 eligible electors, of which 1,91,753 were male,1,53,614 female and 33 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,11,121 eligible electors, of which 1,78,305 were male, 1,32,816 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sadabad in 2017 was 1,172. In 2012, there were 1,315 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramveer Upadhyay of BSP won in this seat defeating Dr Anil Chaudhary of RLD by a margin of 26,590 which was 11.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 40.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Devendra Agrawal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Satendra Sharma of BSP by a margin of 5,187 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 33.84% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 79 Sadabad Assembly segment of the 16. Hathras Lok Sabha constituency. Rajvir Diler of BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat defeating Ramji Lal Suman of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hathras Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sadabad are: Ramveer Upadhyay (BJP), Dr. Avin Sharma (BSP), Avdhesh (IND), Pradeep Kumar Singh (RLD), Mathura Prasad (INC), Arti Bhatt (AAP), Omveer Singh (BJMP), Jitendra (RSSP), Rajesh Kumar (SWHP), Nem Singh (IND), Praveen Kumar (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND), Shashikant (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.45%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.64%, while it was 60.54% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sadabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.79 Sadabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 392. In 2012, there were 381 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.79 Sadabad comprises of the following areas of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Sadabad Tehsil; KC 3 Mursan and Mursan Nagar Panchayat of 3 Hathras Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sadabad constituency, which are: Baldev, Mant, Iglas, Hathras, Sikandra Rao, Etmadpur, Jalesar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sadabad is approximately 633 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sadabad is: 27°26’56.8"N 78°01’25.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sadabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.