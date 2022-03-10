Sadar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Abhishek Singh Rana (INC), Arun Verma (SP), Om Prakash Singh (O.P. Singh) (BSP), Raj Prasad Upadhyay (BJP), Anil Kumar (MBCOI), Anees Ahmad (ASPKR), Brijesh Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.89%, which is 0.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sitaram of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sadar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.189 Sadar (सदर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sadar is part of Sultanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 372223 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,93,530 were male and 1,78,681 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sadar in 2019 was: 923 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,71,265 eligible electors, of which 1,70,190 were male,1,54,037 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,731 eligible electors, of which 1,51,099 were male, 1,29,626 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sadar in 2017 was 576. In 2012, there were 396 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sitaram of BJP won in this seat defeating Raj Prasad Upadhayay of BSP by a margin of 18,773 which was 9.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arun Kumar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Raj Prasad of BSP by a margin of 20,907 votes which was 12.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 189 Sadar Assembly segment of the 38. Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sadar are: Abhishek Singh Rana (INC), Arun Verma (SP), Om Prakash Singh (O.P. Singh) (BSP), Raj Prasad Upadhyay (BJP), Anil Kumar (MBCOI), Anees Ahmad (ASPKR), Brijesh Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.38%, while it was 59.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sadar went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.189 Sadar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 338. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.189 Sadar comprises of the following areas of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Baronsa, 6 Semri, 7 Kurebhar of 4 Sadar Tehsil; KCs 6 Gosaisinghpur and 7 Diyra of 6 Kadipur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sadar constituency, which are: Sultanpur, Lambhua, Kadipur, Akbarpur, Goshainganj, Katehari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sadar is approximately 606 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sadar is: 26°17’43.8"N 82°19’18.8"E.

