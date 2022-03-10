Sagolband Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sagolband seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Moirangthem Momo Singh (INC), Rajkumar Imo Singh (BJP), Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 86.31%, which is 1.41% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajkumar Imo Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sagolband results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.11 Sagolband (सगोलबंद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Sagolband is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 23003 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 10,781 were male and 12,222 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sagolband in 2019 was: 1,134 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 23,064 eligible electors, of which 10,831 were male,12,233 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,557 eligible electors, of which 10,608 were male, 11,949 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Sagolband in 2017 was 32. In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Rajkumar Imo Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Khwairakpam Loken Singh of BJP by a margin of 19 which was 0.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajkumar Imo Singh of MSCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Khwairakpam Loken Singh of INC by a margin of 419 votes which was 2.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MSCP had a vote share of 50.57% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 11 Sagolband Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Sagolband are: Moirangthem Momo Singh (INC), Rajkumar Imo Singh (BJP), Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.9%, while it was 80.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sagolband went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.11 Sagolband Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 35. In 2012, there were 27 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.11 Sagolband comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Sagolband constituency, which are: Keisamthong, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Patsoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sagolband is approximately 161 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sagolband is: 24°48’46.1"N 93°57’21.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sagolband results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.