Saharanpur Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Saharanpur Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjay Garg (SP), Rajeev Gumber (BJP), Salloudeen Raja (LKD), Sukhwinder Kaur (INC), Manish (BSP), Sanjay Kumar (IND), Mansoor Ahmed (ASPKR), Rita (BJMP), Usman Malik (AAP), Avtar Singh (ABVPA), Pulkit Thakral (IND), Kamrooddin (SNYVP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.5%, which is -3.75% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Garg of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saharanpur Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.3 Saharanpur Nagar (सहारनपुर नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Saharanpur Nagar is part of Saharanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 332832 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,79,017 were male and 1,53,805 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saharanpur Nagar in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,56,446 eligible electors, of which 2,10,503 were male,1,83,024 female and 37 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,49,364 eligible electors, of which 1,90,567 were male, 1,58,770 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Saharanpur Nagar in 2017 was 246. In 2012, there were 223 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Garg of SP won in this seat defeating Rajiv Gumber of BJP by a margin of 4,636 which was 1.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 46.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raghav Lakhanpal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Saleem Ahmed of INC by a margin of 12,626 votes which was 5.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.8% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 3 Saharanpur Nagar Assembly segment of the 1. Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Pradeep Kumar of BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat defeating Tabassum Begum of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Saharanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.25%, while it was 62.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saharanpur Nagar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.3 Saharanpur Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 384. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.3 Saharanpur Nagar comprises of the following areas of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur NPP.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Saharanpur Nagar constituency, which are: Saharanpur, Rampur Maniharan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saharanpur Nagar is approximately 46 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saharanpur Nagar is: 29°58’34.3"N 77°34’35.4"E.

