Sahaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Kamrudeen (CPM), Lt Col Girish Chandra (Retired) (SVSP), Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP), Aryendra Sharma (INC), Bharat Singh (AAP), Amit Yadav (SP), Deveshwar K Bhatt (IND), Ram Bachan Ram (JMBP), Yograj Singh (BSP), Kalpana Bisht (IND), Ganesh Prasad Kala (UKD).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.53%, which is -0.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sahdev Singh Pundir of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahaspur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.17 Sahaspur (सहसपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. Sahaspur is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,71,762 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 88,177 were male and 83,572 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sahaspur in 2022 is: 948 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,413 eligible electors, of which 78,388 were male,71,021 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,11,900 eligible electors, of which 59,715 were male, 52,185 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sahaspur in 2017 was 1,495. In 2012, there were 1,767 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Sahdev Singh Pundir of BJP won in this seat defeating Kishore Upadhaya of INC by a margin of 18,863 which was 17.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.5% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sahdev Singh Pundir of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Aryendra Sharma of INC by a margin of 5,490 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 17 Sahaspur Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Sahaspur are: Kamrudeen (CPM), Lt Col Girish Chandra (Retired) (SVSP), Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP), Aryendra Sharma (INC), Bharat Singh (AAP), Amit Yadav (SP), Deveshwar K Bhatt (IND), Ram Bachan Ram (JMBP), Yograj Singh (BSP), Kalpana Bisht (IND), Ganesh Prasad Kala (UKD).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.96%, while it was 74.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sahaspur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.17 Sahaspur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 184. In 2012, there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.17 Sahaspur comprises of the following areas of Dehradun district of Uttarakhand: KC Jhajra, Panchayats 7-Dharmawala, 13-Sorna, 24-Sahaspur and 25- Jassowala of Vikasnagar KC of 2-Vikasnagar Tehsil; Panchayat1-Arcedia Grant of Dehrakhas KC of 3-Dehradun Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Sahaspur constituency, which are: Vikasnagar, Mussoorie, Rajpur Road, Dharampur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sirmaur district of Himchal Pradesh and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Sahaspur is approximately 467 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sahaspur is: 30°22’03.4"N 77°51’29.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sahaspur results.

