Saidpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Saidpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ankit Bharti (SP), Binod Kumar (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Subhash Passi (BJP), Dinesh (BJMP), Rakesh (AAP), Ramlochan (JAP), Durgesh (IND), Nirmala (IND), Ramlal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.13%, which is -1.75% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Subhash Passi of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saidpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.374 Saidpur (सैदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. Saidpur is part of Ghazipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.2% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,10,869 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,23,897 were male and 1,86,963 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Saidpur in 2019 was: 835 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,96,197 eligible electors, of which 1,94,958 were male,1,61,197 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,28,368 eligible electors, of which 1,77,926 were male, 1,50,437 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Saidpur in 2017 was 770. In 2012, there were 785 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Subhash Passi of SP won in this seat defeating Vidyasagar Sonkar of BJP by a margin of 8,710 which was 4.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 35.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Subhash of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating America of BSP by a margin of 41,969 votes which was 22.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 48.6% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 374 Saidpur Assembly segment of the 75. Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency. Afzal Ansari of BSP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat defeating Manoj Sinha of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghazipur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Saidpur are: Ankit Bharti (SP), Binod Kumar (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Subhash Passi (BJP), Dinesh (BJMP), Rakesh (AAP), Ramlochan (JAP), Durgesh (IND), Nirmala (IND), Ramlal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.13%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.88%, while it was 56.79% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Saidpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.374 Saidpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 370. In 2012, there were 340 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.374 Saidpur comprises of the following areas of Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khanpur, 2 Sadat, 3 Saidpur, Panchayats 1 Kurban Sarai, 13 Pachrasi, 14 Turna, 15 Saichana, 20 Mahamudpur Pali, 21 Basuchak, 22 Rampur Majha, 23 Diyara Bar of 4 Nandganj KC and Saidpur Nagar Panchayat of Saidpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Saidpur constituency, which are: Jakhanian, Mehnagar, Kerakat, Ajagara, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Ghazipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Saidpur is approximately 410 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Saidpur is: 25°34’34.0"N 83°10’36.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Saidpur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.